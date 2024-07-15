Heartless! Spain star not allowed to attend the award ceremony

When Gavi prepared to join his team for the award ceremony after the 2:1 win against England, he was spotted by a UEFA employee - and harshly shooed behind a barrier, according to information from Bild. After all, rules are rules - and in this specific case, the tournament regulations state that only players who were in their team's official squad before the start of the European Championships are allowed to present the trophy. Which was undoubtedly not the case for Gavi, who has been injured since November ...