UEFA tough as nails
Heartless! Spain star not allowed to attend the award ceremony
A rule may be a rule, but sometimes the exception to the rule might be the better solution: Spain's injured young star Gavi would have been allowed to celebrate with his comrades at the award ceremony on the pitch of the Berlin Olympic Stadium after winning the European Championship final on Sunday evening - and everyone would have been happy. But UEFA remained tough as nails, showed itself to be heartless and banned Gavi ...
A torn cruciate ligament - without his serious injury, Gavi would definitely have been part of Spain's European Championship team. Since October 2021, the still just 19-year-old Barcelona youngster has been a de facto member of the Furia Roja squad, with 27 caps and five goals to his name. However, a cruciate ligament rupture last November halted Gavi's rapid rise - and he was only able to watch the European Championships in Germany from afar.
"... because I feel part of this team!"
However, the club colleague of Lamine Yamal, Pedri and Ferran Torres was flown in especially for the final - to show that "whether injured or fit, Gavi is part of Spain's team!" After the warm welcome from team boss Luis de la Fuente, the 19-year-old said: "I've watched all the games and supported them because I feel part of this team and this country."
When Gavi prepared to join his team for the award ceremony after the 2:1 win against England, he was spotted by a UEFA employee - and harshly shooed behind a barrier, according to information from Bild. After all, rules are rules - and in this specific case, the tournament regulations state that only players who were in their team's official squad before the start of the European Championships are allowed to present the trophy. Which was undoubtedly not the case for Gavi, who has been injured since November ...
