Escaped in April
Now tortoise Schilli (41) is back home!
A tortoise was missing in St. Johann im Pongau for three months. Workers found the animal by chance on the railroad tracks. The Huber family, the owners, are delighted, as Schilli has been an integral part of the family for more than 41 years.
The Huber family in St. Johann are overjoyed: their tortoise Schilli is back! "We took Schilli in 41 years ago, when I was still a boy myself," says Christoph Huber, now 46 years old. A year later, Willi came along. "So that Schilli wouldn't be so alone."
Schilli then escaped on April 13. Last Thursday, three months later, workers found her by chance just a few kilometers away on the tracks near the train station. The men informed Felicita Animal Aid. The organization took the turtle in at the animal shelter in Lend and searched for the owner on social media. On the same day, Schilli was back with the Huber family and reunited with her animal partner Willi.
We searched every day for a month. Until the very end, our grandma in particular was still hoping for her return.
Christoph Huber hat Schilli wieder
Kiss at the reunion with Willi
The animal may have overcome a rotten piece of wood in the outdoor enclosure. "We still don't know exactly how she managed to escape," says Christoph Huber. They searched the surrounding area for weeks. The father of the family also walked up and down the tracks several times. He never found Schilli. From the grandchildren to the great-grandmother (84) - everyone hoped that Schilli would turn up again.
The Greek tortoises always had a wonderful life with the Huber family. But then Schilli's curiosity got the better of her. Does she regret her trip? That remains unclear. But when they met again, the two tortoises allegedly even kissed.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
