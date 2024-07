Salzburg mother has her child back after an odyssey

When your own child is taken away from you: An idea that makes every parent's blood run cold. Edit Luca (41) has experienced this. Her son's father, her ex-husband, took their child away and never brought him back. A child abduction, as it is called in legal jargon, which has kept authorities in three EU countries busy. Until now. Because after two and a half years of odyssey, Edit Luca can laugh again. Her son is back.