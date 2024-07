Paradise in the gravel pit

The ultimately "cemented" expansion of gravel extraction in Gerasdorf near Vienna caused quite a stir. But the family-run company, which has been operating here for 87 years, is now pushing ahead with the renaturation of once-exploited pits. "We have already planted around 8,000 trees on 50,000 square meters and created huge flower meadows. These are now valuable sources of nectar for bees," assure Leopold and Eva Kovanda with daughter Eva jun.