Like the young ravens…

In around twenty interviews, I tried to trace Generation Z, or Zoomers as they are colloquially known. This is the generation that was born between 1997 and 2012 (Pew Research Center, Chicago) and grew up with a smartphone. In the study by youth researcher Klaus Hurrlemann and journalist Erik Albrecht ("Generation Greta", Beltz, 2020), which is well worth reading, the authors come to the conclusion that this generation is no longer so much about top grades and excellent school results, but more about being judged outside the school system. It is also no longer necessarily desirable to obtain a university entrance qualification in order to earn a veritable income, as can already be seen in many craft businesses. Marc Goergen from "Stern" even sees this as an explanation for the high level of political commitment of Generation Z. "(...) The optimization of the CV is no longer the sole goal, but also: to improve the world."