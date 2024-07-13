Burgenland has a subscription to the World Cup title!

And once again he was called to the stage at "The Oval" in London: "And the winner is, representing Austria, Hans Tschida!" The few steps leading up to the podium can't be a stumbling block for the man from Illmitz - he knows the way like the back of his hand: He had already walked it in 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2019, 2021, 2022 and 2023 to receive the trophy for "Sweet Winemaker of the Year", i.e. the best sweet wine producer of the year. This award, which was presented at the 40th International Wine Challenge (IWC), is tantamount to a world championship title