Sweet wine from Illmitz
Burgenland has a subscription to the World Cup title!
Hans Tschida is once again the best sweet wine winemaker in the world - for the 10th time, the man from Seewinkel was named "Sweet Winemaker of the Year" by the International Wine Challenge in London.
And once again he was called to the stage at "The Oval" in London: "And the winner is, representing Austria, Hans Tschida!" The few steps leading up to the podium can't be a stumbling block for the man from Illmitz - he knows the way like the back of his hand: He had already walked it in 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2019, 2021, 2022 and 2023 to receive the trophy for "Sweet Winemaker of the Year", i.e. the best sweet wine producer of the year. This award, which was presented at the 40th International Wine Challenge (IWC), is tantamount to a world championship title
Patience, talent and passion for success
A respectable number of IWC medals are required to win the overall title. This year, the 500 jury members agreed on 9 gold and 7 silver medals for Tschida's fine wines after the tasting.
"The production of great sweet wines requires patience, talent, passion and extensive expertise," said IWC Chairman Tim Atkin, who gave the laudatory speech on stage. "Hans Tschida combines all these qualities to a high degree, which is why he is an exceptional talent and proves year after year that he is one of the world's best."
The serial champion, who runs the Angerhof-Tschida winery in Seewinkel together with his daughter Daniela, was grinning all over his face. "It's always a nail-biter as to whether you'll really be called up on stage. And when I am, my heart is pounding and I can hardly believe it. We are delighted that we, as a family business, were able to complete the ten!"
Nothing is left to chance in Seewinkel
The tenth title is also an indicator of consistently good work, which is sometimes exhausting. "It starts with the short pruning and continues right through to the harvest," says Tschida, who has developed his own style over the years. "Ultimately, however, everything is predictable. From controlled fermentation to bottling, nothing is left to chance. The important thing is to bring out the varietal typicity in every wine."
What does he expect from the harvest in the fall? "It's looking very good so far. Fortunately, we've had hardly any storm damage. If nothing comes up, it could be a really good vintage."
Possibly one with which Hans Tschida could win his 12th world championship title in London in 2026.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
