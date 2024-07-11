Financial hardship is ruining the future of more and more young people

Great fears for the future

Young people are plagued by great fears for the future. One point that was frequently mentioned was their own financial situation. Fear of money problems, debts and housing costs are at the heart of this. But that's not all. The fear of failing in their education or career also leads to worries about not getting a secure and good job. The fear of not being able to achieve their own goals is also a recurring theme. Many young people also complain about the pressure to perform at school, in training or at work. Another concern revolves around health - especially mental health. This goes hand in hand with the fear of global crisis events. The climate crisis and the war in Ukraine are repeatedly mentioned in this context.