Poor medical care for our children

No kindergarten for the chronically ill?

In Vienna alone, 1,400 children are currently unable to attend kindergarten due to a disability or chronic illness - not even in the compulsory kindergarten year, to which there is even a legal entitlement. "Children with a disability or chronic illness are often not admitted to kindergarten because there is no one willing to take on the necessary medical or nursing care, even though the liability issue has long been clarified," reports Dr. Irene Promussas, pharmacist and chairwoman of Lobby4Kids.