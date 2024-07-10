Stroke of genius! Yamal even left Pele behind

He was certainly pleased to have scored his first goal of the tournament in the semi-final of all places, said Yamal, who was of course also named player of the match. His mother was also delighted. "My mother always said that it was also her dream for me to score a goal at the European Championships." And it was well worth seeing. With his strong left foot, the attacker lined up the ball 20 meters in front of the goal, hit a shot into the corner of the net and made TV pundits around the world rejoice.