Babler: Government is selling our health!

Health and social system should remain in public hands

In the past, privatization was often seen as a panacea, Babler said, not excluding red government members of past years from his criticism. Today we know how important it is for the health and social system to remain in public hands. Private investors are only interested in returns. There was a threat of unequal access to services, higher costs and unstable service provision due to insolvencies. At the very least, the providers should be forced to reinvest in healthcare facilities by earmarking their profits, he demanded.