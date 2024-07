The champion coach was hired at the bar

Coach appointment at the bar! At the end of the 2022/23 season, Harald Kudler was merely a spectator at Rosegg and thus watched Rosegg miss out on promotion to the 1st division! "At the time, I said that the team had to get promoted," says Kudler. "Then I must have had two bikes too many. The next day, my wife told me that I was the new Rosegg coach," laughs Kudler.