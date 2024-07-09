LKH Hartberg: More operations and shorter waiting times

Some night shifts have already been filled; in the final expansion in the fall and winter, a general surgeon and a trauma surgeon will be present every night. The number of operations will be gradually increased and a new cooperation model with external anaesthetists will allow operations to be performed for twelve hours on two days. The operations will be divided between the three sites in the network in such a way that the operating theatres can be evenly utilized. Waiting times for patients are shortened and the Feldbach site is relieved.