Six new doctors

LKH Hartberg: More operations and shorter waiting times

Nachrichten
09.07.2024 13:22

Surgery is being upgraded at Hartberg Regional Hospital: accident surgery operations have recently been added to the weekly clinic. Waiting times are shorter and several new doctors have joined the team.

In times of closed beds and staff shortages, there are also positive developments at Styrian hospitals, for example in the east: since the beginning of the year, Hartberg Regional Hospital has formed the "LKH Oststeiermark" association together with the hospitals in Feldbach and Fürstenfeld. The surgery departments were merged organizationally - now those responsible are drawing a first, positive interim balance.

"We can offer broader and better training for young doctors, they rotate between the three hospitals," says Medical Director Peter Krippl to the Krone. The hospital is therefore becoming more attractive - and will soon be able to welcome six new doctors to the network: anaesthetists (of whom there is a shortage throughout Austria), general and trauma surgeons.

From left: Martin Kriwanek (Deputy Operations Director), Walter Prager (Head of the Department of Orthopaedics and Traumatology), Nursing Director Markus Kaufmann, Robert Hoyer (Head of the Department of Anaesthesiology and Intensive Care Medicine), Medical Director Peter Krippl, Angelika Elisabeth Kernbichler (Deputy Nursing Director), qualified nurse Jacqueline Kornhofer, Senior Training Physician Günter Wolf, Deputy Medical Director Norbert Bauer, Operations Director Peter Braun (Bild: LKH Oststeiermark)
From left: Martin Kriwanek (Deputy Operations Director), Walter Prager (Head of the Department of Orthopaedics and Traumatology), Nursing Director Markus Kaufmann, Robert Hoyer (Head of the Department of Anaesthesiology and Intensive Care Medicine), Medical Director Peter Krippl, Angelika Elisabeth Kernbichler (Deputy Nursing Director), qualified nurse Jacqueline Kornhofer, Senior Training Physician Günter Wolf, Deputy Medical Director Norbert Bauer, Operations Director Peter Braun
More operations in Hartberg
A significant change is about to take place at the hospital in Hartberg. The weekly clinic has been virtually split into two: in addition to a general surgery department, a trauma surgery department (ortho-traumatology in technical jargon) has been available for a few weeks now. This is necessary because the generation of surgeons who were trained in both areas are now leaving the hospitals and retiring.

Some night shifts have already been filled; in the final expansion in the fall and winter, a general surgeon and a trauma surgeon will be present every night. The number of operations will be gradually increased and a new cooperation model with external anaesthetists will allow operations to be performed for twelve hours on two days. The operations will be divided between the three sites in the network in such a way that the operating theatres can be evenly utilized. Waiting times for patients are shortened and the Feldbach site is relieved.

Medical Director Peter Krippl speaks with satisfaction of an "expansion of services". The central initial admission unit (ZAE) is already in operation in Hartberg. The well-utilized maternity ward, whose future was in doubt for several months last year, is no longer in question.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Jakob Traby
