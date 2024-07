Rain battle in the final of the Red Bull Four 2 Score

The ticket for the world final is secured! The "One Touch" team came out on top at the national final on Kapitelplatz in Salzburg and can now compete at the world final in Leipzig in September. "We were almost ready to pack our bags, but then suddenly we were in the semi-finals," said Adalatyar Abdul Haseeb from the winning team, who could hardly believe his luck. Despite the heavy rain, the winners were beaming: "We're not made of sugar. We didn't play so much trickery, but let the ball run more. That's street soccer, that's where the magic happens - when we feel it, a lot happens on the court."