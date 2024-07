Drunk driver (18) rammed into cyclist (53)

Although drunk, an 18-year-old got behind the wheel of a car in Bärnbach on Saturday. He reversed out of a road onto the L 341, overlooked a 53-year-old cyclist and rammed into him. A witness alerted the emergency services and provided first aid together with other people. Florian Daross, paramedic and deputy district rescue commander: "The first responders did a great job and provided excellent care for the injured man until we arrived."