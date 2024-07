5 reasons why we forget about education policy

1)

In election research, it is a standard question which topics are discussed most frequently. Not by politicians, but what the population is talking about. In the EU election campaign, education was not even in the top 10. At the same time, the minister responsible has a negative image. Martin Polaschek is at minus 34 in the APA/OGM trust index, which calculates the balance of percentages of how many people trust him or not.