Pneumococcus: risk to the heart greatly underestimated

Vaccination a question of cost

With regard to the pneumococcal vaccination, only 20 percent of respondents stated that they had been vaccinated. However, just under half of the unvaccinated respondents showed a willingness to be vaccinated if they were partially funded by the health insurance companies. Although a pneumococcal vaccination is recommended in Austria for people over the age of 60 according to the Austrian vaccination schedule, it is only free of charge for young children.