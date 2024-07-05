Major gaps in knowledge
Pneumococcus: risk to the heart greatly underestimated
Pneumococci are bacteria that can lead to serious illnesses. According to a recent survey, however, too few people in Austria are aware of the risks and possible long-term consequences of an infection. In particular, the fact that not only the lungs but also the heart can be damaged is greatly underestimated.
In a recent study by the Mindtake Institute, commissioned by the patient organization "Österreichische Lungenunion - ÖLU", people aged 55 and over were asked about the awareness and consequences of a pneumococcal infection. Both women and men took part, three quarters of those surveyed were over 60 and therefore clearly belong to the risk group for serious complications following an illness.
When asked about their knowledge of pneumococci, 95 percent stated that they had heard the term before. In addition, over 46 percent of respondents were aware that these are bacteria. In contrast, around 27 percent thought it was a virus and around 26 percent were not sure. Insufficient knowledge and incorrect risk assessments were common to all responses, as the Austrian Lung Union noted.
More than half of those surveyed did not know that the main mode of transmission in over-60s is through direct contact with infected children. Only around 33 percent were aware that indirect contact with infected children, for example through their parents, is also one of the most common transmission routes.
Pneumococci as a disease trigger
The study also showed that around 40 percent of respondents had no knowledge of the possible long-term consequences of a pneumococcal infection. Although many respondents were aware that the bacteria are associated with lung diseases, 83 percent did not know about the up to 10 percent higher risk of heart attack and stroke.
Around 75 percent of respondents stated that pneumococci can cause severe pneumonia, while other diseases are seriously underestimated, such as chronic heart disease, for which only around a tenth of respondents cited a pneumococcal infection as the trigger.
Yet it is scientifically proven that pneumococcal diseases can aggravate cardiovascular events or even play a causal role. Reports show that hospitalization for pneumococcal pneumonia has been associated with new or worsened events such as atrial fibrillation, heart failure or myocardial infarction.
What is pneumococcus?
- Pneumococci are bacteria that predominantly colonize the nasopharynx. Many people carry these germs and pass them on to the environment through droplet infection, for example when sneezing or coughing. In most cases, the human immune system is able to successfully combat the harmful invaders without them causing symptoms of illness.
- However, an infection can also trigger serious invasive diseases such as pneumonia, middle ear or meningitis and blood poisoning, as well as increasing the risk of heart attack and stroke by up to ten percent.
- The pathogens can be detected using a swab from the nasopharynx or a blood test. Treatment usually involves antibiotics. There is a vaccination against some types of pneumococcus.
Risk factors largely unknown
Around a third (32.7 percent) of respondents stated that they had no knowledge of the risk factors mentioned in the questionnaire. Patients with COPD or asthma and smokers are generally considered to be the highest risk groups for pneumococcal infection. This was followed by age, which was only cited by a quarter (25.3%). Heart failure and blood pressure were only selected by 10 percent.
Basically, the more risk factors, the greater the risk of contracting pneumococcal disease or having to reckon with serious complications.
Vaccination a question of cost
With regard to the pneumococcal vaccination, only 20 percent of respondents stated that they had been vaccinated. However, just under half of the unvaccinated respondents showed a willingness to be vaccinated if they were partially funded by the health insurance companies. Although a pneumococcal vaccination is recommended in Austria for people over the age of 60 according to the Austrian vaccination schedule, it is only free of charge for young children.
Information about the vaccination is also an important issue. 33.4 percent of respondents would get vaccinated if they were given more information about it. More than half stated that they were unaware of the need for vaccination. The Lung Union believes that there is a lot of catching up to do in terms of public information and medical experts.
