After European Championship exit
Romanians leave an emotional letter in the dressing room
The Dutch were a size too big, but Romania's national soccer team has nevertheless taken stock after their exit in the last 16 of the European Championship. On their departure from Germany, the team left an emotional farewell letter in the dressing room.
The cabin in Munich was in excellent condition when the Romanian team left, as pictures on Instagram show. The floor was gleaming and everything was tidy. Only a letter with the Romanian national team's crest was left behind in the room.
It reads: "Uefa Euro 2024 was one of the most important soccer experiences for all of us so far and we are very happy that the stage on which it took place was Germany. Every game, every emotion, every experience has brought us together to feel the magic of soccer." They were grateful for the experience: "It was an honor to be part of the big family of European soccer." A nice gesture from the Romanians.
Proud of the team
After the elimination against the Netherlands on Tuesday, the team has already expressed its pride. "A great story has come to an end. Of course there is a certain sadness, but we gave it our all. The team was a real unit and this could be the start of a successful future," said team boss Edward Iordanescu. Whether with or without the 46-year-old on the bench remains to be seen.
After the deserved 3-0 defeat against the Netherlands in Munich on Tuesday evening, the coach revealed that he was exhausted after sleeping only three to four hours at a time during the tournament in Germany. "At that moment, my family needed me more than the national team," emphasized Iordanescu. However, talks with the association would certainly follow soon. "I am sure that, no matter what happens with me, the team has the necessary quality and strength for a good future," said the Romanian team boss.
World Cup 2026 as a major goal
After reaching the knockout phase at European Championship level for the first time in 24 years, the next goal is to get a ticket for the 2026 World Cup. "It is very important that we successfully master two qualifications in a row," said Iordanescu. No major changes to the squad are expected; 16 of the 26 squad players were 26 years old or younger at the current finals.
One of them is 25-year-old Ianis Hagi, son of Romanian legend Gheorghe Hagi. He was also able to take a lot of positives from Romania's European Championship performance. "We have succeeded in making Romania known on the soccer stage again," said Hagi Senior. Some of the players had delivered very good performances. "They have every right to be proud." Iordanescu also emphasized this, regardless of the course and outcome of Tuesday's match.
The Dutch are currently showing his team the limits. "The truth is that they managed to throw us off balance with a single action. After the goal they conceded, things didn't go as well as we had hoped. I regret that we didn't manage to get up to their level," summarized Iordanescu. Thanks to the 3-0 win over Ukraine and 1-1 draw against Slovakia, which saw them finish first in their group ahead of Belgium, the final tournament will certainly be remembered positively for a long time to come.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
