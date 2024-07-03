Romanians leave an emotional letter in the dressing room

The Dutch are currently showing his team the limits. "The truth is that they managed to throw us off balance with a single action. After the goal they conceded, things didn't go as well as we had hoped. I regret that we didn't manage to get up to their level," summarized Iordanescu. Thanks to the 3-0 win over Ukraine and 1-1 draw against Slovakia, which saw them finish first in their group ahead of Belgium, the final tournament will certainly be remembered positively for a long time to come.