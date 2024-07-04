Styria
White-green declaration of love
"Johann, show us your homeland": with a sentence like this, Styrian super chef Johann Lafer has become a "tour guide" for many of his German (celebrity) friends. He takes "Krone" readers to his favorite places.
Gourmets click their tongues in anticipation at the mere mention of his name; there is hardly anyone who doesn't know him from television - he stands for good taste like no other. And although Johann Lafer was born in Eastern Styria and started his career in Germany, where he has lived for many years, his heart still beats white and green. And he never tires of raving about the Grüner Mark.
"Johann, why don't you show us your homeland?" - it was with a sentence like this that Lacher's career as a personal "tour guide" began. Since then, he has often traveled to the Green Heart of Austria with (celebrity) friends. Uwe Ochsenknecht has already been there with him, as well as the well-known journalist Marcel Reif, the head team behind the delicious Lindt chocolate, actor Francis Fulton-Smith and weightlifter Matthias Steiner. The popular presenter Jörg Pilawa really caught the Styrian fever and - advised by the stylish Lafer - dressed himself from head to toe in traditional costume.
Cycling tour with the President
Lafer has even cycled through Eastern Styria with the German Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. What? That would be a real state visit! "Yes, there have been ministers here with me. But nobody hangs that on the big bell, they all want to enjoy their stay without any fuss and find out for themselves why I love Styria so much and what it means to me."
And it shows in every nook and cranny. "I usually start in Graz, where we go on an extensive city tour. Of course, this also takes us to the Schloßberg, which I also like to show off with the city lights in the dark. It's so spectacular, you never forget it." The castle, cathedral and arsenal are also classics.
And the Kaiser Josef Market. "That's another area I love very much. Styrians are perhaps often unaware of the treasures they have from agriculture right on their doorstep and then on their plates, how good, healthy, varied and delicious they can eat."
A delicate Bermuda Triangle
Of course, the East is also a focus for the culinary superstar from St. Stefan im Rosental. "I love the gourmet region around Riegersburg Castle, with its fantastic manufactories, be it vinegar, gin or cheese. And Zotter chocolate is of course always a hit with my guests. A really delicious Bermuda Triangle."
Of course, the thermal spas are also a must. There are more in the south on the wine route, and for Johann Lafer there is no winter without the Schladming region. The Stübing open-air museum also has so much charm from the past, as does the area where Peter Rosegger grew up and where you can follow in the footsteps of the little man who became such a great literary figure. "I love the atmosphere in his old classroom!"
Warm-hearted, authentic
But there is much more on the list: the elegant Lipizzaner horses in Piber, the Herberstein animal world, Seggauberg, the Hundertwasser thermal baths, Mariazell! The Leopoldsteinersee, "unearthly beautiful"! He also waxes lyrical about Lake Grundlsee - "taking a boat trip here and then feasting on fish, what a treat" - and Ausseerland in general.
There is so much more that is close to Mr. Lafer's heart every time and for which he wants to inspire the prominent Styrian newcomers. He himself has some "magical places" where he can pause and recharge his batteries, "the Teichalm, for example, is something like that for me, a beautiful area".
And this is very important to him: "The people are what make Styria special. You perceive them as authentic and warm-hearted, never as rip-offs like in some other countries."
His "Styrian newcomers" have always turned into enthusiastic Styrian fans. Lafer may have inspired some ministers or even presidents with white-green euphoria; however, he himself is an ambassador, not least because of his TV programs from his old homeland. A pretty good one for the country he carries in his heart.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.