Truck driver overlooked moped rider

At around 9.38 a.m., a 23-year-old truck driver wanted to turn onto Hittisauerstraße (L205) to continue his journey towards Krumbach. Unfortunately, he overlooked a 19-year-old female moped rider coming from Krumbach in the direction of Germany at the extremely confusing intersection. She was unable to avoid a collision and crashed her two-wheeler into the truck almost without braking.