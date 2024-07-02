Vorteilswelt
Ban for Englishmen?

“Ridiculous!” Fuss about “cheering police” at the European Championships

02.07.2024 09:37

Soccer icon Gary Lineker is very angry! The legend not only complains about the performances of "his" England team at the European Championships so far, but also about the "cheering police" UEFA.

UEFA has initiated disciplinary proceedings against Jude Bellingham. It is being investigated whether the 21-year-old violated the rules of conduct with an obscene gesture in the European Championship round of 16 against Slovakia (2:1 after extra time). Bellingham had saved the English team in Gelsenkirchen on Sunday with a dream goal in the fifth minute of stoppage time to make it 1:1 in extra time. His jubilation after the goal had caused discussion. The Real Madrid midfielder had been accused of making an implied grab at his opponent's bench - see the video here:

"For heaven's sake, the EURO 2024 cheering police are investigating Jude Bellingham," Gary Lineker can't believe it. "Ridiculous!"

"Lost souls": Lineker criticizes England players
The legend also clearly criticized the "Three Lions" after their poor performance at the European Championships. "I've seen a team that looks like lost souls. It seems like they don't know what they're doing or how they should be playing as a team," said Lineker in the podcast "The Rest Is Football", which he co-hosts with Alan Shearer and Micah Richards.

The team led by captain Harry Kane is in the quarter-finals after beating Slovakia 2:1 after extra time, but has offered little in terms of play so far. "I feel a bit for the players. They're trying so hard, but they look a bit lost," said Lineker. On Saturday (6 p.m./live in the sportkrone.at ticker), the quarter-final in Düsseldorf will be against Switzerland, who are also still without defeat and recently beat defending champions Italy 2-0.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

