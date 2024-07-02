“Ridiculous!” Fuss about “cheering police” at the European Championships

UEFA has initiated disciplinary proceedings against Jude Bellingham. It is being investigated whether the 21-year-old violated the rules of conduct with an obscene gesture in the European Championship round of 16 against Slovakia (2:1 after extra time). Bellingham had saved the English team in Gelsenkirchen on Sunday with a dream goal in the fifth minute of stoppage time to make it 1:1 in extra time. His jubilation after the goal had caused discussion. The Real Madrid midfielder had been accused of making an implied grab at his opponent's bench - see the video here: