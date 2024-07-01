Alarm about Ronaldo
“That’s the price of being so recognized”
Cristiano Ronaldo is so idolized by his fans that many turn off their minds completely. They break all the rules for a selfie and take great risks. On Monday evening, there was once again an acute streaker alert at the round of 16 match between Portugal and Slovenia in Frankfurt!
The streaker madness reached its negative climax after Portugal's 2-0 defeat against Georgia. During Ronaldo's walk into the catacombs, a spectator jumped down from the stands onto the stairs that "CR7" was about to descend. Two stewards saw this coming and quickly threw themselves into the path of the supporter, perhaps even preventing the Portuguese goalscorer from being injured.
Team boss Martinez: "It worries me"
Earlier in the match against Turkey, six people ran onto the pitch to get a photo with their idol. Team-mate Bernardo Silva says: "That's simply the price of being so recognized in the world of soccer." Portugal team boss Roberto Martinez says: "It worries me. It shouldn't happen. We love the fans, but when their intentions are wrong, you have to be careful." UEFA responded with a statement ahead of the round of 16: "Security is our top priority. We will take further security measures in the stadiums."
13 streakers in just one training session
In general, the hype surrounding Ronaldo and Portugal in Germany is unbelievable. A motorcade of 400 motorcycles accompanied the team bus on its journey to its quarters in Harsewinkel near Gütersloh. In front of the hotel, 6000 people were waiting for the team. And even at the public training sessions (the 8,000 tickets were always sold within a few minutes, with up to 1,000 euros being paid on the black market) there were always speedsters. At one session, the police even reported 13 "intruders" (ten adults and three children). We'll have to wait and see what happens in Frankfurt on Monday evening.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.