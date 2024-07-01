Vorteilswelt
Alarm about Ronaldo

“That’s the price of being so recognized”

01.07.2024 14:57

Cristiano Ronaldo is so idolized by his fans that many turn off their minds completely. They break all the rules for a selfie and take great risks. On Monday evening, there was once again an acute streaker alert at the round of 16 match between Portugal and Slovenia in Frankfurt!

The streaker madness reached its negative climax after Portugal's 2-0 defeat against Georgia. During Ronaldo's walk into the catacombs, a spectator jumped down from the stands onto the stairs that "CR7" was about to descend. Two stewards saw this coming and quickly threw themselves into the path of the supporter, perhaps even preventing the Portuguese goalscorer from being injured.

Team boss Martinez: "It worries me"
Earlier in the match against Turkey, six people ran onto the pitch to get a photo with their idol. Team-mate Bernardo Silva says: "That's simply the price of being so recognized in the world of soccer." Portugal team boss Roberto Martinez says: "It worries me. It shouldn't happen. We love the fans, but when their intentions are wrong, you have to be careful." UEFA responded with a statement ahead of the round of 16: "Security is our top priority. We will take further security measures in the stadiums."

Time and again, streakers want a selfie with Cristiano Ronaldo at this European Championship. (Bild: KENZO TRIBOUILLARD)
Time and again, streakers want a selfie with Cristiano Ronaldo at this European Championship.
(Bild: KENZO TRIBOUILLARD)

13 streakers in just one training session
In general, the hype surrounding Ronaldo and Portugal in Germany is unbelievable. A motorcade of 400 motorcycles accompanied the team bus on its journey to its quarters in Harsewinkel near Gütersloh. In front of the hotel, 6000 people were waiting for the team. And even at the public training sessions (the 8,000 tickets were always sold within a few minutes, with up to 1,000 euros being paid on the black market) there were always speedsters. At one session, the police even reported 13 "intruders" (ten adults and three children). We'll have to wait and see what happens in Frankfurt on Monday evening.

