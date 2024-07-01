“That’s the price of being so recognized”

13 streakers in just one training session

In general, the hype surrounding Ronaldo and Portugal in Germany is unbelievable. A motorcade of 400 motorcycles accompanied the team bus on its journey to its quarters in Harsewinkel near Gütersloh. In front of the hotel, 6000 people were waiting for the team. And even at the public training sessions (the 8,000 tickets were always sold within a few minutes, with up to 1,000 euros being paid on the black market) there were always speedsters. At one session, the police even reported 13 "intruders" (ten adults and three children). We'll have to wait and see what happens in Frankfurt on Monday evening.