Animals of the month July
Gloria & Ella: Double happiness on gentle paws
With the "Animal of the Month" initiative, the "Krone" animal corner, together with Nestlé Purina, has set itself the task of giving poor four-legged friends in Austrian animal shelters a better chance of finding a loving home. In July, we introduce you to the "best friends" Gloria and Ella from Linz. Anyone who adopts the two velvet paws will receive a food supply!
A life without a pet? Unimaginable for many people. But in Austria alone, thousands of dogs and cats are waiting in animal shelters for a loving home - for months or even years. Older pets or animals with disabilities have a particularly hard time finding a place. With the "Animal of the Month" initiative, the "Krone" animal corner, in cooperation with Nestlé Purina, is dedicated to all cats and dogs that more than deserve a second chance.
Are you perhaps looking for a new family member? Why not give a creature from the animal shelter a second chance?
Because both are carriers of the FIP virus (infectious peritonitis in cats), they will be rehomed together. And: anyone who adopts the two velvet paws will receive a suitable food supply for three months from Nestlé Purina.
Can you offer Gloria and Ella a forever home in a loving, safe apartment? Then please get in touch HERE.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.