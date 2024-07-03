Gloria & Ella: Double happiness on gentle paws

A life without a pet? Unimaginable for many people. But in Austria alone, thousands of dogs and cats are waiting in animal shelters for a loving home - for months or even years. Older pets or animals with disabilities have a particularly hard time finding a place. With the "Animal of the Month" initiative, the "Krone" animal corner, in cooperation with Nestlé Purina, is dedicated to all cats and dogs that more than deserve a second chance.