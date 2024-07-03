Vorteilswelt
Animals of the month July

Gloria & Ella: Double happiness on gentle paws

Nachrichten
03.07.2024 07:23

With the "Animal of the Month" initiative, the "Krone" animal corner, together with Nestlé Purina, has set itself the task of giving poor four-legged friends in Austrian animal shelters a better chance of finding a loving home. In July, we introduce you to the "best friends" Gloria and Ella from Linz. Anyone who adopts the two velvet paws will receive a food supply!

comment0 Kommentare

A life without a pet? Unimaginable for many people. But in Austria alone, thousands of dogs and cats are waiting in animal shelters for a loving home - for months or even years. Older pets or animals with disabilities have a particularly hard time finding a place. With the "Animal of the Month" initiative, the "Krone" animal corner, in cooperation with Nestlé Purina, is dedicated to all cats and dogs that more than deserve a second chance.

Are you perhaps looking for a new family member? Why not give a creature from the animal shelter a second chance?

Two cats are an enrichment
Gloria and Ella are our "animals of the month" in July. They are currently still at the Linz animal shelter. They seem like "best friends" together: They sleep together, groom each other and play together. Gloria is ten and Ella is five years old.

Because both are carriers of the FIP virus (infectious peritonitis in cats), they will be rehomed together. And: anyone who adopts the two velvet paws will receive a suitable food supply for three months from Nestlé Purina.

Can you offer Gloria and Ella a forever home in a loving, safe apartment? Then please get in touch HERE.

