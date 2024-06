Pinzgauer bring in ex-Bulls and an American

A former Bundesliga professional joins western league side FC Pinzgau. The Saalfelden club has signed Luan Leite from Brazilian club Democrata. The central defender is well known in Austria. The 28-year-old played 87 games in the top division (for St. Pölten and Admira) and 60 games for Liefering in the second division. The Bulls also used him once in a cup match. From the coming season, he will be one of three Brazilians playing for the Pinzgauers. In addition to Joao Pedro, Gabriel Messias, who has found a job in the catering industry and is staying in Saalfelden on a work visa, will also be able to stay. "We certainly have a strong squad again," says section manager Hannes Rottenspacher.