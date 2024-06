These are the best wines from Lower Austria

First place in the "other red wine varieties" category went to the Domäne Baumgartner winery for its Blauer Portugieser 2023 Aurora Next Generation inspired by Lorenz Baumgartner Großlage Pulkautal, while victory in the "Zweigelt" category went to the HBLA and BA for Viticulture and Fruit Growing in Klosterneuburg. The best "Zweigelt Riedenwein gereift" comes from Weingut Urban, the best "Rotwein Cuvée" from Weingut Norbert Greil.

The state wine winner in the "matured red vineyard wines" category was the Blauburger 2020 Ried Neustift from Weinbau Haller, while the "Orange/Naural/Petnat" category was won by Weingut & Heuriger Schmid with its Grüner Veltliner 2023 PetNat #leidergeil. 1st place in the "sparkling wine" category went to Probstweingut Wachau.