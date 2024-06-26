Viruses survive longer in droplets with bacteria

Virus survives in bacterial droplets for several hours

They placed these droplets on a surface and allowed them to dry in normal room air. After half an hour, the virus was almost completely dead in the droplets without bacteria. In the droplets with bacteria, the infectious viral load was a hundred times higher at the same time. The virus was able to survive in them for several hours. Similar results were obtained in a second experiment in which the effect was measured in suspended droplets.