Georgia v Portugal LIVE from 9pm

After a 2:1 win against the Czech Republic and a 3:0 win against Turkey, the Portuguese can no longer be displaced from the top of the group, and if they are tied on points with the Turks, the direct duel would decide in favor of the southern Europeans. For this constellation to occur, however, there would have to be a defeat against the Georgians in addition to a Turkish success, which is hardly conceivable given Portugal's exclusive victories in the European Championship qualifiers (goal difference 36:2) and their two European Championship successes. Of course, it is likely that coach Roberto Martinez will rotate his line-up before the start of the knockout phase.