Georgia v Portugal LIVE from 9pm
Third matchday at the European Championship: Georgia face Portugal in Group F. The game kicks off at 9pm and we will be reporting live (ticker below).
Here is the live ticker:
After a 2:1 win against the Czech Republic and a 3:0 win against Turkey, the Portuguese can no longer be displaced from the top of the group, and if they are tied on points with the Turks, the direct duel would decide in favor of the southern Europeans. For this constellation to occur, however, there would have to be a defeat against the Georgians in addition to a Turkish success, which is hardly conceivable given Portugal's exclusive victories in the European Championship qualifiers (goal difference 36:2) and their two European Championship successes. Of course, it is likely that coach Roberto Martinez will rotate his line-up before the start of the knockout phase.
This could see Cristiano Ronaldo drop out of the starting eleven against the Baltic side, something the superstar is not usually happy about. The world record holder for international appearances is still chasing new records and is reluctant to be hindered. With a goal, the 39-year-old would be the first player to score at six European Championships and also the oldest goalscorer in European Championship history. Since Monday, this title has no longer been claimed by former ÖFB team player Ivica Vastic, but by Luka Modric. The Croatian scored 1:0 against Italy at the age of 38 years and 289 days.
Of course, it is not only Portugal's Spanish coach Roberto Martinez and his opponents who are concerned with Ronaldo, but indirectly also those responsible for the security precautions. No fewer than six fans stormed onto the pitch during Portugal's victory over the Turks to take selfies with Ronaldo. The preventative measures are now to be tightened up at Schalke. "There will be additional security measures in the stadiums to meet the demands of the tournament," UEFA announced.
"We will give it a try."
The Georgians are not the most popular selfie subjects, but they did impress during the tournament and were at least rewarded with a 1-1 draw against the Czech Republic. However, they will probably need a sensational win to stay in the tournament. "We'll give it a go. I am a competitor. I want to win," said Georgia's Willy Sagnol about the tough task. It remains to be seen whether Otar Kiteishvili will make his first European Championship appearance. The Sturm Graz mainstay, honored as "Bundesliga Player of the Season", has been on the bench in the two games so far.
