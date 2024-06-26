Signature! “Jewel” signs for Sturm on Wednesday

No Koller comeback

In addition to other rumors (such as the Russian goalkeeper Daniil Khudyakov from Lok Moscow, who is likely to dock in Graz), a potential Styrian deal has probably come to nothing. There will be no comeback for Altach central defender Paul Koller in his Styrian homeland. "We haven't heard anything more from Sturm's sporting director Schicker. We must therefore assume that there is no longer any interest in Koller," said Altach's sporting director Roland Kirchler recently. According to reports, the negotiations with the 22-year-old from Upper Styria, who comes from the GAK youth team and made it into the U21 national team via GAK, were too far apart in financial terms.