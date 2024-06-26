Vorteilswelt
New defender

Signature! “Jewel” signs for Sturm on Wednesday

Nachrichten
26.06.2024 07:00

Things are happening at Sturm! While almost all eyes are on the EURO in Germany, the sporting director of the double winners Andi Schicker has put his money where his mouth is. A defensive player is due to arrive in Graz-Messendorf on Wednesday to sign a contract. A rough diamond from Upper Austria.

Name: Arjan Malic. Nationality: Slovenia. Market value of the recently turned 18-year-old: 400,000 euros. The transfer fee for the Slovenian U19 team player, which Sturm is transferring to SV Ried, is expected to be around this amount. Malic has an exit clause in his contract - which is actually rather unusual for players of his age. Which is why not everyone in Ried is happy about the impending loss of the diamond in the rough.

Sturm have yet to comment on the transfer. However, it is no secret that sporting director Schicker is keeping an eye on the central defender position (in addition to a new striker) in the search for a possible replacement for Affengruber. However, Malic is not supposed to be Affengruber's replacement. The rough diamond from Ried, who played 29 games in League Two last season, is likely to end up in Graz as a prospect.

No Koller comeback
In addition to other rumors (such as the Russian goalkeeper Daniil Khudyakov from Lok Moscow, who is likely to dock in Graz), a potential Styrian deal has probably come to nothing. There will be no comeback for Altach central defender Paul Koller in his Styrian homeland. "We haven't heard anything more from Sturm's sporting director Schicker. We must therefore assume that there is no longer any interest in Koller," said Altach's sporting director Roland Kirchler recently. According to reports, the negotiations with the 22-year-old from Upper Styria, who comes from the GAK youth team and made it into the U21 national team via GAK, were too far apart in financial terms.

Georg Kallinger
Georg Kallinger
