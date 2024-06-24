Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Eggs on the head"

Sarah Connor’s daughter celebrates wild 18th birthday party

Nachrichten
24.06.2024 15:03

Summer Terenzi is now of age! The daughter of Sarah Connor and Marc Terenzi celebrated this milestone with all the relatives and friends who could fit into her garden at home - surprise guest included.

comment0 Kommentare

Finally of age! For Sarah Connor's daughter Summer, this doesn't just mean that she is now an adult according to the law. It also means that a fun family tradition awaits her...

"Eggs on the head for your 18th birthday"
Anyone who turns 18 in the Connor-Lewe family is not only showered with gifts, congratulations and declarations of love on this day. There is also a slightly different tradition, as Summer's aunt Lulu Lewe explained in her Instagram story: "Eggs on the head on your 18th birthday." She probably had to go through that too!

Sarah Connor's daughter was not only pelted with eggs ... (Bild: www.instagram.com/lvlv.mvsic/)
Sarah Connor's daughter was not only pelted with eggs ...
(Bild: www.instagram.com/lvlv.mvsic/)
... but also thrown into the pool. (Bild: www.instagram.com/lvlv.mvsic/)
... but also thrown into the pool.
(Bild: www.instagram.com/lvlv.mvsic/)

The 18-year-old sat blindfolded on a chair and as soon as the blindfold was removed, two raw eggs landed on her head. Even a top styling was not spared here. This was immediately followed by the next custom. "People are often thrown into the pool at our family celebrations." Dad Marc Terenzi himself made sure of that.

The new 18-year-old shared a few snapshots of her party herself:

Surprise guest at family party
The 45-year-old Terenzi not only threw his daughter into the pool on her special day, he also had kind words for her. In his Instagram story, he wrote: "You've become the most amazing woman I've ever met. I'm so proud."

Dad Marc Terenzi congratulated his daughter in his Instagram story. (Bild: www.instagram.com/marc_terenzi/)
Dad Marc Terenzi congratulated his daughter in his Instagram story.
(Bild: www.instagram.com/marc_terenzi/)

There was also a touching gesture from aunt Anna-Maria Ferchichi, who had traveled all the way from Dubai as a surprise guest to celebrate Summer and see her family. "Everyone is here, I'm incredibly happy to be here," she gushed on Instagram.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf