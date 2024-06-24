"Eggs on the head"
Sarah Connor’s daughter celebrates wild 18th birthday party
Summer Terenzi is now of age! The daughter of Sarah Connor and Marc Terenzi celebrated this milestone with all the relatives and friends who could fit into her garden at home - surprise guest included.
Finally of age! For Sarah Connor's daughter Summer, this doesn't just mean that she is now an adult according to the law. It also means that a fun family tradition awaits her...
"Eggs on the head for your 18th birthday"
Anyone who turns 18 in the Connor-Lewe family is not only showered with gifts, congratulations and declarations of love on this day. There is also a slightly different tradition, as Summer's aunt Lulu Lewe explained in her Instagram story: "Eggs on the head on your 18th birthday." She probably had to go through that too!
The 18-year-old sat blindfolded on a chair and as soon as the blindfold was removed, two raw eggs landed on her head. Even a top styling was not spared here. This was immediately followed by the next custom. "People are often thrown into the pool at our family celebrations." Dad Marc Terenzi himself made sure of that.
The new 18-year-old shared a few snapshots of her party herself:
Surprise guest at family party
The 45-year-old Terenzi not only threw his daughter into the pool on her special day, he also had kind words for her. In his Instagram story, he wrote: "You've become the most amazing woman I've ever met. I'm so proud."
There was also a touching gesture from aunt Anna-Maria Ferchichi, who had traveled all the way from Dubai as a surprise guest to celebrate Summer and see her family. "Everyone is here, I'm incredibly happy to be here," she gushed on Instagram.
