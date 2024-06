“People are usually more open in the countryside than in the city”

"Krone":"Pride Month" in June is characterized by many symbols and a parade for the LGBTQIA+ movement (lesbian, gay, trans, queer, intersex, asexual). What's it all about?

Matthäus Recheis: It's about making the diversity of love and sexual orientations in Tyrol visible. It is also an affirmation for queer (not heterosexual, note). A democratic society should embrace diversity. We in Tirol are diverse, we are not behind the last mountains with the seven dwarves, but an open-minded people.