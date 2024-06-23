Cycling championship
No big coup despite “accolade”
It was only in April that Alexander Hajek completed his first World Tour race for the German "bull" racing team Bora - on Sunday, the 20-year-old crowned his still young career with the national championship title in Königswiesen. Individual time trial champ Felix Großschartner was looking through his fingers despite the unusual support.
"As a rider for a foreign team, you actually have to organize everything yourself at the national championships," says Felix Großschartner, the noble helper of superstar Tadej Pogacar at the World Tour team UAE-Emirates. "But the team sent me everything this time. Even a sports director. That hasn't happened very often!"
"They're all good friends"
Which shows just how highly regarded Großschartner is in what is currently the best team in the world. However, there is no sign of megalomania in the 30-year-old. He has even offered to help his rivals Lukas Pöstlberger and Tobias Bayer. "We're all good friends," says Großschartner, who won gold in the individual time trial on Friday and only just missed out on the big coup in the road race on Sunday despite the "accolade".
Exciting finish
After157.8 km, there was a highly dramatic sprint to the finish in Königswiesen, in which the Lower Austrian Alexander Hajek (Bora) surprisingly came out on top ahead of defending champion Gregor Mühlbacher (Movistar) from Haidershofen and Großschartner. Behind the World Tour stars, Wels ace Riccardo Zoidl finished a strong fourth. As in the individual time trial, Olympic champion Anna Kiesenhofer triumphed in the women's race ahead of Valentina Cavalla and Christina Schweinberger.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
