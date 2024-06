Three mountaineers slip in high mountains

The mountaineers, aged 47, 45 and 42, started their tour at the Lucknerhütte, from where they climbed up to the Eiskögele. "From there, the men wanted to get to the Oberwalderhütte," the police report. "In the Eiskögele area, the team of three slipped and fell." While the two younger mountaineers were uninjured, the 47-year-old sustained injuries to his face.