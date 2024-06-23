Teenagers used company car to drive a bumper car

The initially unknown hooligans had climbed over the fence onto the cordoned-off area during the night. The 14 and 17-year-old boys mercilessly exploited the fact that the keys were in the vehicles, which were not actually freely accessible. They started the engines and gave it a good whirl in the area. In the best autodrome style, they showed no consideration for the cars themselves. During their races, they also rammed parked vehicles and left a trail of destruction in their wake. In one of the company buses, they even sped through the closed gate and fled.