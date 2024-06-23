Trail of destruction
Teenagers used company car to drive a bumper car
Two teenagers in Amstetten have turned a company parking lot into their own fairground. They left a lot of damage in their illegal race.
The initially unknown hooligans had climbed over the fence onto the cordoned-off area during the night. The 14 and 17-year-old boys mercilessly exploited the fact that the keys were in the vehicles, which were not actually freely accessible. They started the engines and gave it a good whirl in the area. In the best autodrome style, they showed no consideration for the cars themselves. During their races, they also rammed parked vehicles and left a trail of destruction in their wake. In one of the company buses, they even sped through the closed gate and fled.
The damaged car was found the next day, but there was initially no trace of the driver or his co-driver. But only a short time later, the youths had given themselves away. They returned, presumably to go on another joyride, but were spotted by a police patrol and arrested.
Shortly before in custody
When questioned, the two boys confessed and were therefore released. They now face charges including serious damage to property, unauthorized use of vehicles and grand theft.
An explosive detail: the older of the two had only just been released from prison.
