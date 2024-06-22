Vorteilswelt
Pursuit in Tyrol

Overturned while fleeing from police on highway

Nachrichten
22.06.2024 09:50

A suspected traffic hooligan had a chase with the police on the Brenner and Inntal highways in Tyrol on Friday evening. Because the 33-year-old driver apparently didn't want to be stopped, he stepped on the gas and drove off. The cinematic escape finally ended near Hall - with several rollovers.

comment0 Kommentare

At around 8.15 p.m., the 33-year-old car driver was targeted by the police on the A13 Brenner freeway - in the area of the Schönberggalerie, due to several administrative violations, as it was reported.

Hit the gas when trying to stop
The patrol took up the pursuit and wanted to stop the local driver near Innsbruck-Ost. The driver lined up behind the police car on the deceleration lane and slowed down. "At the last moment, the man switched back to the first lane of the A12 and attempted to flee," said the investigators.

Zitat Icon

At the Hall-West exit, the driver lost control of his vehicle due to the excessive speed.

Die Polizei

But this ultimately ended fatally: at the Hall-West exit, the driver lost control of his car due to "excessive speed". The car then veered off the edge of the road and overturned several times before coming to a standstill in the bushes.

Rescue to the hospital
The 33-year-old suffered injuries. He was taken to hospital in Innsbruck by ambulance. Corresponding charges will follow.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Hubert Rauth
Hubert Rauth
