Pursuit in Tyrol
Overturned while fleeing from police on highway
A suspected traffic hooligan had a chase with the police on the Brenner and Inntal highways in Tyrol on Friday evening. Because the 33-year-old driver apparently didn't want to be stopped, he stepped on the gas and drove off. The cinematic escape finally ended near Hall - with several rollovers.
At around 8.15 p.m., the 33-year-old car driver was targeted by the police on the A13 Brenner freeway - in the area of the Schönberggalerie, due to several administrative violations, as it was reported.
Hit the gas when trying to stop
The patrol took up the pursuit and wanted to stop the local driver near Innsbruck-Ost. The driver lined up behind the police car on the deceleration lane and slowed down. "At the last moment, the man switched back to the first lane of the A12 and attempted to flee," said the investigators.
At the Hall-West exit, the driver lost control of his vehicle due to the excessive speed.
Die Polizei
But this ultimately ended fatally: at the Hall-West exit, the driver lost control of his car due to "excessive speed". The car then veered off the edge of the road and overturned several times before coming to a standstill in the bushes.
Rescue to the hospital
The 33-year-old suffered injuries. He was taken to hospital in Innsbruck by ambulance. Corresponding charges will follow.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.