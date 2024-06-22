Blessed are the peacemakers: sculpture on Lake Wolayersee

Planer and Elke Maier have been creating meaning in the context of Land Art, which uses artistic means to create awareness and take responsibility for what has grown historically and naturally in Millstatt for decades. Here, both the monastery garden and the studio, with and without the traditional "Kunstblütefest", reveal a content-based, work-immanent claim "to set signs and lay trails to the silent witnesses of past cultures and events that visibly and invisibly shape the place and draw the present from the depths of historical contexts." The past of the mountain war (from 1915 to 1918) is still tangible at Wolayersee for those who know what they are looking for.