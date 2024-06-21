Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Child needed help

“My colleague immediately jumped into the pool”

Nachrichten
21.06.2024 18:00

After jumping into the pool at Laakirchen's Fraibad, a six-year-old girl panicked and pulled her mother under the water. Fortunately, rescuers were on the scene immediately and pulled the two of them to the edge. The two lifesavers describe the anxious moments to the "Krone".

comment0 Kommentare

The Laakirchen outdoor pool never makes it out of the headlines. It was only on Tuesday that a brawl broke out between bathers, in which the lifeguard who intervened was also injured. He is currently on sick leave and is being replaced by water rescuers, who were immediately called upon on Thursday. A six-year-old panicked after jumping from a diving platform into the cool water.

Dragged mom under the water with him
His mother was on the spot immediately as she watched her child from the 1.90 meter deep pool. But the boy clung to the adult and pulled her under the water with him. The woman had no chance of holding the child up and called for help. "I was treating a leg injury, but my colleague immediately jumped into the pool and brought the two of them to the edge," says Anna Zimmermann from Laakirchen Water Rescue.

Danger of secondary drowning
Mother and child had swallowed a lot of water during the dramatic scenes and were quickly taken to hospital. "There was a risk of secondary drowning," says the water rescuer. "If you inhale a lot of water, this can lead to pulmonary oedema, which can cause serious health problems up to 24 hours later." Even good swimmers should not overestimate themselves in the water: "An adult can be overwhelmed by a child who is in danger of drowning," says Zimmermann.

Kommentar
Jeder kann einmal Hilfe brauchen

The current example shows once again that well-intentioned can often mean badly done. Although the mother was there to look after her child, she had no chance of saving the boy in an emergency.

(Bild: Markus Wenzel, adobe.stock.com, Krone KREATIV)
(Bild: Markus Wenzel, adobe.stock.com, Krone KREATIV)

This shows how quickly any of us can find ourselves in an emergency (through no fault of our own) and have to rely on help from others. Thank goodness there are people who sacrifice their free time to be there when this happens. Many thanks for that!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Andrea Kloimstein
Andrea Kloimstein
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf