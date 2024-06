Former Burgtheater director (95) dies

Klingenberg's engagements took him to St. Pölten and Innsbruck before he became known as a director at the Deutsches Theater in East Berlin, the Schauspielhaus Hamburg and in Düsseldorf and Cologne. From 1968 to 1985, he worked at the Burgtheater in Vienna, where he also served as director from 1971 to 1976. After his time in Vienna, he managed the Zurich Schauspielhaus from 1977 to 1982.