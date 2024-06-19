Chronology of the turquoise-green conflicts

Climate Protection Act

Austria has not had a valid Climate Protection Act for more than three years now. The old regulation expired in 2020, and a new one has been under negotiation since the start of government cooperation. The plan to enshrine the goal of "climate neutrality by 2040" in law was actually part of the government program, but has not yet been implemented. The issues of climate and environmental protection have been an ongoing issue between the ÖVP and the Greens throughout the legislative period. In addition to the Climate Protection Act, the Electricity Industry Act and the Renewable Energy Expansion Acceleration Act were also left hanging at the end of the day.