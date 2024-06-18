Agrarpapers: “The municipality of Mutters has shown it!”

The former Green mayor of Innsbruck, Georg Willi, even spoke of the "biggest criminal case in Tyrol" at the time. A reminder: 120 years ago - in 1904 - Tyrol's farmers called on the provincial government to transfer ownership of communal land to those entitled to use it following the "First General Farmers' Day". The reason given at the time was that it was the people's legal opinion that farmers had always owned the land they used. Six years later, a municipal ordinance from 1866 was amended accordingly. As a result, the municipalities were able to transfer ownership of forest land to a small number of authorized users simply by means of a municipal council resolution.