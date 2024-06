Crisis in Nigeria: When the blessing becomes a curse

The year is 2013: Nigeria has a decade of boom behind it. The extraction of huge oil fields coupled with a commodities boom at the beginning of the millennium has brought the state enormous revenues. Nigeria has now even overtaken South Africa as Africa's largest economy. Per capita income has risen from 1100 to 1800 dollars in just a few years. The sun is shining on Nigeria, the country was chosen as the great beacon of hope for the hot continent.