Massive resistance against a “second Ohlsdorf”

"There is a threat of a second Ohlsdorf." This is how Neos member of the National Council Karin Doppelbauer recently put it in the "Krone " newspaper. As is well known, a considerable area of forest was cleared there for a company construction area. The same thing - only on an even larger scale - is now threatening the Mühlviertel, says Doppelbauer. The ÖVP wants to push through an overhead power line project there, for which the clearing would be necessary. The Neos idea of laying the 110 kv line as an underground cable parallel to the WAG loop gas pipeline from Oberkappel to Bad Leonfelden - and thus largely sparing the forest - is rejected by the ÖVP.