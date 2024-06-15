Dizzying history
A world premiere on the Vienna Giant Ferris Wheel
How the spectacular advertising stunt for the 3x3 European Basketball Championships took place on the Vienna Giant Ferris Wheel and why it was even a world premiere
When you're 70 meters up in the air and the gondola is shaking, it's quite a dizzying experience. Especially as I'm really quite scared of heights," said Matthias Linortner, captain of Austria's 3x3 national basketball team, about the spectacular PR stunt on the Ferris wheel for the European Championships in the Vienna Prater in August. Viennese basketball player Mehmet Hayirli from the Sitting Bulls was the first wheelchair user ever on the roof of a Ferris wheel wagon: "It was a feeling that was as queasy as it was brilliant."
Stadium with 4000 seats in the shadow of Vienna's Giant Ferris Wheel
Lisa Zderadicka, the best player in the Bundesliga last season, was the least anxious and also did best in the throws at a basketball hoop set up 70 meters below. All three are taking part in the first 100 percent inclusive official event in the history of sport in the Prater, presented by the "Krone". This means that men, women and disabled athletes will be given the same stage and the same conditions from August 22 to 25 in the shadow of the Ferris wheel in a stadium with a capacity of 4,000 spectators.
"3x3 basketball meets the zeitgeist"
Last year, a total of 70,000 people watched the 3x3 World Championship on Rathausplatz. Army athlete Linortner is expecting even more fans this year: "3x3 captures the spirit of the times. It's extremely fast and action-packed and has a great event character thanks to the constant music. A game only lasts ten minutes and admission is free." The Upper Austrian, who lives in Vienna and grew up with the Swans Gmunden, plays on the World Tour with Team Vienna, where he has already won a Masters event.
"You need a lot of energy from the very first second"
What is important in 3x3? "You need a lot of energy from the very first second. If you miss the start, it's almost over. Distance throws are important, they count for two points, the shorter throws only count for one. Everyone in our national team can throw well. And the team chemistry, the blind understanding, is also very important." Hayirli says of the fascination: "It's much faster, much more entertaining. You have much less time to think, but that also makes it exciting."
"Thanks to everyone who made this possible"
Julian Hadschieff, President of the Austrian Disabled Sports Association, is already full of anticipation: "Tens of thousands of fans will be able to see what our athletes can do in the arena or on TV broadcasts and live streams, and how fast, physical, tactical and attractive wheelchair basketball is. Thanks to the City of Vienna and everyone who made it possible to play at this great location."
"Everyone will love it"
City Councillor Peter Hacker emphasized: "The Ferris wheel is one of the best-known symbols of our city. The arena will be full again and the atmosphere will be fantastic. The fans will love it, the players will love it."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
