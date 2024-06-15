A world premiere on the Vienna Giant Ferris Wheel

"You need a lot of energy from the very first second"

What is important in 3x3? "You need a lot of energy from the very first second. If you miss the start, it's almost over. Distance throws are important, they count for two points, the shorter throws only count for one. Everyone in our national team can throw well. And the team chemistry, the blind understanding, is also very important." Hayirli says of the fascination: "It's much faster, much more entertaining. You have much less time to think, but that also makes it exciting."