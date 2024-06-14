Rangnick confirms Pentz as number one

"Outfield player level"

Two years ago, Pentz played both games against France in the Nations League. He and his colleagues had no chance in the 2-0 defeat in Saint-Denis, but Pentz put in a strong performance in the 1-1 home draw, which probably enabled him to join Reims. Rangnick not only appreciates the 27-year-old's speed of reaction, but also his ability with the ball. "Football-wise, he's almost at outfield player level," said the team boss, only to add shortly afterwards: "But he's not one of our 25 best outfield players, otherwise we would have nominated him as an outfield player."