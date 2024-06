Homophobic violence: “You gay, finally say it!”

Hate crimes and verbal attacks are more likely to end in violence for people in the LGBTIQ+ scene than for other people - that is a fact. A 2024 study by the European Union Agency for Fundamental Rights (FRA) shows that LGBTIQ* people are more likely to be subjected to harassment and violence. Among those surveyed, more than one in ten people stated that they had experienced violence in the five years prior to the survey - an upward trend compared to the 2019 survey year. Our Basic Law actually states that homophobia and intolerance have no place in our society, with the emphasis on "actually".