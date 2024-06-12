More and more companies are slipping into bankruptcy

Of the 157 cases, 91 cases were actually opened. On the other hand, 66 cases were not opened and were therefore not processed in an orderly manner. There were 60 cases in the first half of 2023 and 52 cases in the first half of 2021. A situation that has been known for years and is unsatisfactory: in most cases, there are no assets to cover the costs and the advance payment required for the costs of the proceedings is not made.