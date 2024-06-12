Horror flight with AUA:
“It’s traumatizing for people with a fear of flying”
The hail accident involving an AUA plane at an altitude of 6,100 meters obviously unsettles many people. After landing in Vienna, it became apparent that the nose of the plane had been completely smashed. Linz-based psychologist and psychotherapist Ivana Gloger offers relevant seminars for those affected by fear of flying.
"An accident like the one involving this Airbus, which was caught in a hailstorm, is very unsettling for people with a fear of flying and can have a triggering and almost re-traumatizing effect if they have already had a similar negative experience," says Linz psychologist and psychotherapist Ivana Gloger from the Carpe Diem Health Centre.
Seminars against anxiety disorders
Together with a colleague, she offers seminars against fear of flying. For people who suffer from aviophobia, the mere thought of having to get on an airplane triggers anxiety. This can be really bad for those affected, especially if they have to fly frequently for work.
In principle, all people with a fear of flying are advised to undergo psychological treatment or psychotherapy.
"In principle, all people with a fear of flying are advised to undergo psychological treatment or psychotherapy. It is a mistake to think that not flying is enough. Because then there is always a risk that this avoidance will perpetuate the disorder, namely the fear of flying. This can then lead to me first not flying, then not taking the train because of this anxiety disorder, and then at some point not getting on the streetcar or sitting in a car," says Gloger.
"Look fear in the eye"
The psychologist advises people to look their anxiety in the eye and - even if it sounds strange - to fly a lot after therapy. This allows the brain to get used to the challenge and realize that the concerns are superfluous. She herself is not afraid of flying - "even if I don't like turbulence."
