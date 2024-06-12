“It’s traumatizing for people with a fear of flying”

"In principle, all people with a fear of flying are advised to undergo psychological treatment or psychotherapy. It is a mistake to think that not flying is enough. Because then there is always a risk that this avoidance will perpetuate the disorder, namely the fear of flying. This can then lead to me first not flying, then not taking the train because of this anxiety disorder, and then at some point not getting on the streetcar or sitting in a car," says Gloger.