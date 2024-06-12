Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Horror flight with AUA:

“It’s traumatizing for people with a fear of flying”

Nachrichten
12.06.2024 08:00

The hail accident involving an AUA plane at an altitude of 6,100 meters obviously unsettles many people. After landing in Vienna, it became apparent that the nose of the plane had been completely smashed. Linz-based psychologist and psychotherapist Ivana Gloger offers relevant seminars for those affected by fear of flying.

comment0 Kommentare

"An accident like the one involving this Airbus, which was caught in a hailstorm, is very unsettling for people with a fear of flying and can have a triggering and almost re-traumatizing effect if they have already had a similar negative experience," says Linz psychologist and psychotherapist Ivana Gloger from the Carpe Diem Health Centre.

Seminars against anxiety disorders
Together with a colleague, she offers seminars against fear of flying. For people who suffer from aviophobia, the mere thought of having to get on an airplane triggers anxiety. This can be really bad for those affected, especially if they have to fly frequently for work.

Zitat Icon

In principle, all people with a fear of flying are advised to undergo psychological treatment or psychotherapy.

Psychologin und Psychotherapeutin Ivana Gloger

"In principle, all people with a fear of flying are advised to undergo psychological treatment or psychotherapy. It is a mistake to think that not flying is enough. Because then there is always a risk that this avoidance will perpetuate the disorder, namely the fear of flying. This can then lead to me first not flying, then not taking the train because of this anxiety disorder, and then at some point not getting on the streetcar or sitting in a car," says Gloger.

"Look fear in the eye"
The psychologist advises people to look their anxiety in the eye and - even if it sounds strange - to fly a lot after therapy. This allows the brain to get used to the challenge and realize that the concerns are superfluous. She herself is not afraid of flying - "even if I don't like turbulence."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Christoph Gantner
Christoph Gantner
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf