No bike crash after all! Controversy surrounding Czech star
European Championship participants the Czech Republic beat North Macedonia 2:1 (0:0) in Hradec Kralove (Königgrätz) on Monday. However, there was once again a lot of fuss about Sadilek.
Two penalty goals from Patrik Schick (60') and Antonin Barak (99') gave the hosts, who started with their "first suit", a late victory. The Czechs will face Portugal, Georgia and Turkey in Group F next Tuesday.
The big topic of conversation in the Czech Republic in the hours leading up to the game, however, was the absence of Michal Sadilek. The experienced midfielder was not injured in a cycling accident during a regeneration training session in Schladming, as announced by the Czech FA on Saturday. Czech media reported that Sadilek, accompanied by two teammates, suffered the foot injury on the Planai during a go-kart descent.
Association spokesman Petr Sedivy confirmed the reports and said: "It was a mistake that the national team did not provide full information and it hereby apologizes to the media and sports fans." However, he also emphasized that the incident had occurred during free time. Sadilek had "neither violated team rules nor other internal agreements".
Trip to the nightclub
The recreational behavior of the players is a sensitive issue for the Czechs, because the players Vladimir Coufal, Jakub Brabec and Jan Kuchta were caught visiting a nightclub in November shortly before the decisive European Championship qualifier against Moldova. The coach at the time, Jaroslav Silhavy, resigned shortly afterwards.
International match on Monday:
Czech Republic - North Macedonia 2:1 (0:0)
Schick (60th/penalty), Barak 99th (penalty) and Alimi (65th) respectively.
Netherlands - Iceland 4:0 (1:0)
Goals: Simons (23rd), Van Dijk (49th), Malen (79th), Weghorst (93rd)
Poland - Turkey 2:1 (1:0)
Goals: Swiderski (12.), Zalewski (90.) and Yilmaz (77.)
