What the Viennese parties say about the EU election results

We now know the trend forecasts, but not a single vote has been counted yet. If the figures are correct, we will see a party with an extreme right-wing agenda in the lead with the FPÖ. This shift to the right is a wake-up call for us all. We Greens have achieved a respectable result in view of the difficult issues in Austria, but also throughout Europe. With two seats in the European Parliament, we will fight for climate protection and the protection of our democracy. Because all of this is under attack from the right across Europe. Vienna is a city with a clear progressive majority. This must be strengthened and expanded, especially for the upcoming elections.

Grüne Wien-Parteivorsitzender Peter Kraus Bild: Grüne Wien