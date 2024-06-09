The first votes
What the Viennese parties say about the EU election results
The first major election of the super election year is over. The FPÖ is the big winner, the ÖVP has lost heavily. This is how the Viennese parties interpret the forecasts.
The EU election is over. This will also have an impact on Vienna. Because, as reported, the federal capital benefits from EU funding in many areas. In addition, no other city in Austria has a higher density of EU foreigners. You will be looking very closely at how Vienna has voted. But how do Vienna's politicians view the result? The "Krone" asked the parties.
Harald Vilimsky is to be congratulated today on this outstanding result! It shows that the FPÖ is on the right track at both EU and federal level! People are fed up with the EU's warmongering, the open borders, the effects of which we feel every day, especially in Vienna, and the excessive regulatory mania, while their income is barely enough to live on. Harald Vilimsky has rejected this system for the first time, Herbert Kickl will send the next strong signal in the fall!
FPÖ-Wien-Chef Dominik Nepp
Bild: APA/Georg Hochmuth
Now, shortly after 5 p.m., only trend forecasts are available. Despite the most difficult starting position, we are fighting for second place. We have more than made up for the deficit predicted for us in all the polls during the election campaign - that is good news. With this race to catch up, we are now starting the all-important National Council election, in which the aim is to ensure that our Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer remains Federal Chancellor.
ÖVP-Landesparteiobmann Karl Mahrer
Bild: KRONEN ZEITUNG
We still have a long election night ahead of us, but if the trend is confirmed, it will be more than pleasing. Our goal in this pro-European election campaign was a second mandate. The EU election shows that our clear pro-European stance has been strengthened and gives us a tailwind for our reform work in Vienna.
Vizebürgermeister Christoph Wiederkehr (Neos)
Bild: Lukas Zimmer
We now know the trend forecasts, but not a single vote has been counted yet. If the figures are correct, we will see a party with an extreme right-wing agenda in the lead with the FPÖ. This shift to the right is a wake-up call for us all. We Greens have achieved a respectable result in view of the difficult issues in Austria, but also throughout Europe. With two seats in the European Parliament, we will fight for climate protection and the protection of our democracy. Because all of this is under attack from the right across Europe. Vienna is a city with a clear progressive majority. This must be strengthened and expanded, especially for the upcoming elections.
Grüne Wien-Parteivorsitzender Peter Kraus
Bild: Grüne Wien
Reactions will now be added on an ongoing basis.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
