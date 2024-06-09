Ricciardo: “He’s always full of shit”

The backstory: On the sidelines of the Canadian Grand Prix, Villeneuve did not have a good word to say about Ricciardo, who has not lived up to expectations at Racing Bulls recently. "Why is he still in Formula 1? Why?" asked the TV pundit on Sky. And the Canadian added: "If you can't do it, go home! There's sure to be someone else who will take your place. It's always been like that in motorsport. It's just the premier class. There's no reason to keep going and keep finding new excuses." Postscript: "I think it's more his image that keeps him in Formula 1 than his actual results."