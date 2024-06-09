F1 driver blows his top
Ricciardo: “He’s always full of shit”
The air is thick in Formula 1! After 1997 world champion Jacques Villeneuve sharply criticized Racing Bulls driver Daniel Ricciardo, the Australian has now hit back. "I heard that he was full of shit. But he always does," said Ricciardo about Villeneuve.
The backstory: On the sidelines of the Canadian Grand Prix, Villeneuve did not have a good word to say about Ricciardo, who has not lived up to expectations at Racing Bulls recently. "Why is he still in Formula 1? Why?" asked the TV pundit on Sky. And the Canadian added: "If you can't do it, go home! There's sure to be someone else who will take your place. It's always been like that in motorsport. It's just the premier class. There's no reason to keep going and keep finding new excuses." Postscript: "I think it's more his image that keeps him in Formula 1 than his actual results."
Here are Villeneuve's statements in the video:
But now came the retort! After his sensational fifth place in qualifying in Montreal on Saturday, Ricciardo countered Villeneuve's criticism. "He's always full of shit," scolded the Formula 1 driver. "I think he's hit his head a few too many times. I don't know if he plays ice hockey or something."
Is Ricciardo about to retire from Formula 1?
On Saturday, Racing Bulls made the contract extension with Japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda official; he will continue to drive for the Red Bull sister team in the upcoming Formula 1 season. It remains to be seen who will take the second cockpit. It is currently not very likely that Ricciardo will stay. In any case, he no longer pays any attention to his critics like Villeneuve: "I'm not going to devote any time to him, all those people can kiss my ass!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.