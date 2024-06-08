Vorteilswelt
New group of voters

Trump now calls himself a “crypto” president

08.06.2024 07:56

Following his conviction in the hush-money trial, former US President Donald Trump is once again looking for votes. The Republican may have discovered a new group of voters for himself. Trump now wants to become "crypto" president.

According to three witnesses, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump spoke out in favor of the cryptocurrency industry at a fundraiser in San Francisco. "He said he will be the 'crypto president'," Trevor Traina, a technology entrepreneur and former US ambassador to Austria, told Reuters about the event on Thursday.

"President Trump made it clear that the Biden-Gensler crusades against crypto would come to a halt within an hour of a second Trump administration," said Jacob Helberg, an advisor to data analytics provider Palantir, referring to SEC Chairman Gary Gensler. Harmeet Dhillon of the Republican National Committee said Trump had emphasized the importance of cryptocurrencies.

Twelve million for a fundraiser
According to Dhillon, Trump did not give any details about his planned crypto strategy. According to her, executives from crypto exchange Coinbase as well as investors and "crypto twins" Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss and other top crypto executives also attended the event. The event was hosted by technology investors David Sacks and Chamath Palihapitiya at Sacks' home in the exclusive Pacific Heights neighborhood. Trump received twelve million dollars in campaign donations.

Although San Francisco is considered a liberal city, a growing number of venture capitalists and crypto investors are supporting Trump. Several of them complain about what they see as excessive regulation of the industry.

Biden introduced regulation
Trump is expected to run against Democratic incumbent Joe Biden in the presidential election in early November. He signed an executive order in 2022 with the declared aim of ensuring the responsible development of digital assets. As a result, regulatory authorities such as the SEC and CFTC were asked to draw up guidelines and rules for the crypto industry.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

