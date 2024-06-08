Trump now calls himself a “crypto” president

Twelve million for a fundraiser

According to Dhillon, Trump did not give any details about his planned crypto strategy. According to her, executives from crypto exchange Coinbase as well as investors and "crypto twins" Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss and other top crypto executives also attended the event. The event was hosted by technology investors David Sacks and Chamath Palihapitiya at Sacks' home in the exclusive Pacific Heights neighborhood. Trump received twelve million dollars in campaign donations.