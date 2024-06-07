10 million euros: Daring maneuvers for a major order

Capacity utilization secured for two years

Axis, based in Lebring, was founded 20 years ago. Many of the current 100 employees have been with the company since the beginning. The company is currently looking for ten to 15 new employees, from software developers to CNC millers. The order backlog is high, with a volume of around 100 million euros. Fröhlich: "Capacity utilization is guaranteed for the next 24 months. On Friday, Governor Christopher Drexler also presented the Styrian coat of arms.