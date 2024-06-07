Flight simulator from Axis
10 million euros: Daring maneuvers for a major order
The southern Styrian flight simulator manufacturer Axis completed a remarkable major order: the simulator for a research aircraft was produced for the first time. Cost: ten million euros. Experienced pilots had to push themselves to their limits to obtain the data.
When Axis receives an order for a new flight simulator, the manufacturers usually provide it with valuable data on how real aircraft behave in different situations. This was not the case this time. So they had to get it themselves - at high altitude.
Specifically, this involved a "Beechcraft King Air" aircraft. The Bucharest-based research institute Incas uses these aircraft for its research into fluid mechanics, applied aerodynamics and flight physics. Pilots have to master challenging maneuvers - and will be able to practice them in advance in the simulator.
Experienced test pilots in Florida
As "King Air" did not provide any data, the South Styrians quickly leased an original aircraft themselves and equipped it with sensors and measuring instruments. Experienced pilots carried out flight test campaigns, primarily in sunny, weather-stable Flordia, to collect the data. "You need specially trained test pilots for this," explains Michaela Fröhlich, Commercial Director at Axis.
Managing Director Christian Theuermann also emphasizes the challenge of the order: "A research facility has special requirements." However, the data from the "King Air" is now available - a competitive advantage for the Styrian company, which is already one of the five leading flight simulator manufacturers in the world. Further orders in the research sector are therefore likely to follow.
Capacity utilization secured for two years
Axis, based in Lebring, was founded 20 years ago. Many of the current 100 employees have been with the company since the beginning. The company is currently looking for ten to 15 new employees, from software developers to CNC millers. The order backlog is high, with a volume of around 100 million euros. Fröhlich: "Capacity utilization is guaranteed for the next 24 months. On Friday, Governor Christopher Drexler also presented the Styrian coat of arms.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
